Maxine Bowles (July 8, 1944 – October 3, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) — Maxine Bowles was granted her angel wings on October 3, 2020.

Born in Greeley, Colorado to Ester and Orville Grossaint. She was the youngest of 4 children. She met her husband Donald in Salt Lake City, Utah where they made their home and together raised five children.

Maxine loved hunting, fishing, camping, and cuddling her grand and great grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by her family and starting water fights with them (while hiding in her camper, yelling “don’t you get water in here!”). One of her greatest joys was decorating for Christmas and bringing her family together.

She was fond of crafts, loved spoiling her dog Gidget, and was a devoted Denver Broncos fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Bowles, her parents Orville and Ester Grossaint, her brothers Donald and Larry Grossaint, her sister Beverly Grossaint, her grandchildren James Stumpp and Marcus Murie, and her son-in-law Nick Mills.

She is survived in death by her children Randy (June Garcia) Bowles, Rock Springs, Wy; Mike (Jacque) Bowles, Rock Springs, Wy; Wy; Cindy (Dave) Wardell, Lovell, Wy; David (Gayle) Bowles, Rock Springs, Wy; Robyn (Stephen) McCarty, Rock Springs, Wy; 37 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Diamondville Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com