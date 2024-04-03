Mayvon W. Christensen (July 31, 1935 – March 31, 2024)

Mayvon W. Christensen, 88, passed away on March 31, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 53 years and a former resident of Mountain View, Wyoming. Mrs. Christensen was born July 31, 1935, in Charleston, Utah; the daughter of Edwin Webb and Clara Forman. Mayvon attended school in Charleston, Utah.

She married Ken Maynard in Charleston, Utah in 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1991. Mayvon later met Harold Christensen and they were married in 2010 and he preceded her in death in 2019. She was a custodian for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 20 years until her retirement in 2003.

Mayvon will always be celebrated for her strong independence and desire to care for and help others in need. She deeply loved her family and displayed that love through her service and care for them. When Mayvon wasn’t busy making memories and spending time with her family, she was an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing in her spare time. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include three sons, Les Maynard of Lyman, Wyoming; Bud Maynard and wife Linda of Green River, Wyoming; Rick Maynard of Fargo, North Dakota; two daughters, Jan Eldredge and husband Jim of Mountain View, Wyoming; Keima Reeves and husband Greg of Green River, Wyoming; 15 grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Clara Webb; two husbands, Ken Maynard; and Harold Christensen; two brothers, Gerald Webb; and Floyd Webb; one sister, Norma Thompson; two grandsons, Leslie Lee Maynard; Kenneth Lee Maynard; one great-grandson, Kenneth Robert Finstad.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. The interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com