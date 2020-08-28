Michael Anthony Jaramillo (December 13, 1956 – August 10, 2020)

CASPER, WYOMING (August 28, 2020) — Casper resident and Rawlins native, Michael Anthony Jaramillo, died on August 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness in Casper, Wyoming. He was 63 years of age.

Michael was born on December 13, 1956, to Arthur and Leonor Jaramillo in Rawlins, Wyoming. He attended schools in Rawlins and graduated high school in 1975 at Torrington High School in Torrington, Wyoming.

He was a member of the Catholic Church all of his life. Michael worked many years as a postal carrier in Rawlins and in Casper, before ill health ended his career. Michael’s hobbies included playing guitar, listening to classic rock music, and reading. He loved the outdoors in his younger years and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Michael had a gentle heart and a caring nature for his family. He had a great sense of humor and always loved a good laugh.

He is survived by his brothers, Terri (Fred) Smith, and Joe Jaramillo (Lisa Reedy) of Rawlins, Wyoming, Art (Missy) Jaramillo of Hermitage, Tennessee, Bill (Caroline) Jaramillo of Hatfield, Massachusetts; sisters, Kathy (Stan) White of Mesa, Arizona, Ernie Jaramillo of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Jane (Richard) Harden of Casper, Wyoming, and Ronnie (Martin) Goicoechea of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Leonor Jaramillo, who each passed in 1997 and in 2019, respectively, an infant brother (Arthur Jaramillo), grandparents, and several other family members.

The family respectfully requests donations to St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rawlins, Wyoming. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation is under the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming 82601.