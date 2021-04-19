Michael Carl Goich (May 8, 1949 – April 18, 2021)

Michael Carl Goich, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Goich was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and a former resident of Riverton (Fremont County), Wyoming.

He was born on May 8, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Manuel Goich and Lois Lightner Goich.

Mr. Goich attended schools in Riverton, Wyoming and attained his GED in 1973 while serving in the US Army.

He married LaVonne Valdez on January 26, 1974 in Riverton, Wyoming

Mr. Goich was employed by several companies in the oilfield industry working his way up to a driller position and then at Sweetwater School District #1 for fourteen years as a Custodian, retiring in 1998.

Michael enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with his family, working with wood, building things and telling good old stories.

Mr. Goich was a US Army veteran.

Survivors included his wife of forty-seven years; LaVonne Goich, son; Jack Goich of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five daughters; Joy Boyer (Jeremy) of Rock Springs, Michelle Spence (Aaron) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Sabrina Fairchild (Eric) of Casper, Wyoming, Chantel Thomas (Mike) of Casper, Wyoming, Catrina Mealey (Ed) of Gillette, Wyoming, two brothers; Daniel Goich, Porter Davis (Carolyn), Johnny Heinrich (Trix), one sister; Bobbie Mines all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

