Michael E. Becker (November 30, 1957 – February 1, 2021)

Michael E. Becker, 63, passed away on February 1, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on November 30, 1957 in a Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, the son of Erwin Charles Becker and Francis Myrdell Lile.

Michael worked as a truck driver for Bunning and Black Butte Coal. He also did landscaping.

He enjoyed spending his time with family, camping, fishing, working in the jumbo puzzle books, drag racing, and taking his beloved dog Zeus for walks and car rides. Mike like watching NASCAR and football; his favorite team was the New England Patriots.

Survivors include his companion for the last 18 years, Debbie McDonough of Green River, WY; step-sons Ricky Pierce and wife SheRay of Rock Springs, WY, Craig Pierce and wife Nichole of Green River, WY, Sawn McDonough and wife Crystal of Kalispell, MT; grandsons Skipper, Rhett, Derek, and another on the way.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to Hospice, Cowboy Cares, and Sweetwater Medics.

