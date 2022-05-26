Michael E. Carothers (December 17, 1956 – May 24, 2022)

Michael E. Carothers

Michael E. Carothers, 65, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 17, 1956 in Douglas, Wyoming, the son of Dorothy Stone and Bud Carothers.

Mike was a 1976 graduate from Douglas High School.

He married Ann Leavengood on June 4, 1977 in Douglas, WY, and they later divorced.

Mike worked for Simplot as a warehouseman for 24 years until his retirement in 2020.

He was a member of the Legion Riders, Sons of the Leigon, and the NRA.

Mike was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, watching Star Trek, old westerns, and his favorite movie Night of the Grizzly.

Survivors include sons Shaun Carothers of Rock Springs, WY, Blake Carothers and wife Shawn Sweeney of Ellsworth, WI; brother, Matt Carothers and wife Suzanne of Sun City, AZ; companion Tina Gillaspie of Rock Springs, WY, her son Cory Guillen, his wife Leah and their sons of Rock Springs, WY; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Dorothy, sisters Eleanor Larson, Sandy Halstead, George Carothers and wife Maxine.

Mike’s boys want to extend their deepest gratitude to those who rallied around him with loving care and support these last few years.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

In line with Mike’s wishes, in lieu of flowers please donate to your local Hospice or favorite charity.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.