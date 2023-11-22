Michael Roy Anson (May 14, 1960 – November 14, 2023)

Michael Roy Anson, 63, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for 44 years and a former resident of Mountain View, Lyman, and Granger, Wyoming.

He was born May 14, 1960, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of John Anson and Minnie Whittecar.

Mr. Anson attended school in Lyman, Wyoming, and was a 1978 graduate of Green River High School.

He worked at Solvay Minerals for 30 years and retired in 2021 as a Water Treatment Operator.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family; playing the guitar, going to the shooting range; shooting; golfing; fishing; and camping and he was an avid Las Vegas Raiders Fan. He was often found with a Raiders Cap.

Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Jo Anson and fiancé Justin Lyman of Saint George, Utah; Emily Liz Baumfalk. and husband Chase of Crowley, Texas; three brothers, John “Timothy” Anson of Green River, Wyoming; Jim Anson and wife Pam of Ogden, Utah; Scott Anson and wife Rachel of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Tracy Myers of Evanston, Wyoming; three aunts Mary Morin; Janeen Walker Anson; Debbie Anson; one uncle Steven Whittecar; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Minnie Anson; one sister, Valen Myers.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michael’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com