Michael Shawn Ellis (June 20, 1968 – March 22, 2021)

Michael Shawn Ellis, 52, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 10 years and a former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

Shawn was born on June 20, 1968 in Casper, WY, the son of William Larry Ellis and Beverly Fancher.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include mother Beverly Ellis of Rock Springs, WY; son Branden McCarter of Casper, WY; daughters Kristen Ellis and Michelle Ellis both of Pennsylvania; brother Troy Ellis of Casper, WY; sisters Lori Bascom, and Kim Osborne both of Rock Springs, WY.

He was preceded in death by daughter Robin Ellis and father William Larry Ellis.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held at a later date.

