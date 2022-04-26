Michael Shawn McCulley (January 12, 1963 – April 21, 2022)

Michael Shawn McCulley

Michael Shawn McCulley, 58, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a sudden illness.

He was born January 12, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Basil (B.R, Mac) Raymond McCulley and Eileen I. Bertoncelj.

Mr. McCulley attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Tammy Gail on July 27, 2013 in Point of Rocks, Wyoming.

Mr. McCulley worked for H & N Goldfield Services for five years as a Valve Technician.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and wrestling.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother, Eileen McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Zack Gail of Farson, Wyoming; two daughters, Brittney Stafford and husband Cody of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rheanna Norton and husband Ray of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Mark McCulley and wife Nikki Ann of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Kirt “Patch” McCulley of Bridger, Montana; Dennis McCulley and wife Sherry of Red Lodge, Montana; five grandchildren Payden; Oakley; Huxley; Elijah; Morgan two aunts, Del Varley and husband Ed of Point of Rocks, Wyoming; Marilyn Bertoncelj of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins; one niece, Stephanie Martin; four nephews, Andy McCulley; Zachary McCulley; Shae McCulley; Jonathan Olson; eleven great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Goldie McCulley; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Alnora Bertoncelj; father, Basil (B.R. Mac) Raymond; one brother Niki McCulley; one cousin, James McCulley.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Saddlelite Saloon, 1704 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

