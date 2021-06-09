Michael Wright (August 19, 1978 – June 2, 2021)

Michael Wright, 42, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, West of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Wright died unexpectedly. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last year and a former resident of Colorado.

Mr. Wright was born August 19, 1978 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the son of David Wright and Karen Brown Wright.

He attended schools in Colorado Springs and was a 1997 graduate of Whitefield High School.

Mr. Wright worked as a laborer for Elwood Staffing for the last eight months.

He was a huge family man who enjoyed listening to music, leatherwork, camping, hunting, fishing, dog training, spending time outdoors and playing with his nieces.

Survivors include his companion, Stacy Wagner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, David Wright of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two daughters, Samantha Wright of Maine; Heather Wright of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one brother, Travis Wright of Bennett, Colorado; two nieces; two nephews; as well as several aunts and cousins.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; mother, Karen Wright; and one brother, Brent Wright, his favorite uncle, Tom Brown;

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

