Michelle Nicole Fierro (October 30, 1972 – June 11, 2024)

Michelle Nicole Fierro, 51, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, Wyoming on June 11, 2024. She was born on October 30, 1972, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of John Koellermeier and Virginia Smith. Michelle married Eloy Fierro in Green River on March 28, 2015. She worked at Subway.

Michelle enjoyed spending her time singing, dancing, and watching movies & wrestling. She made friends wherever she went. She danced to the beat of her own drum and always made the people around her smile and laugh. Michelle was full of life and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband Eloy; daughters Susan Shurtleff, Shalynn Beddoes, Sierra Smith; and Sylvia, all of Green River, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her mother Virginia, father John, as well as stepfather William McDaniel.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 12:00pm, Friday, June 21, 2024, at Expedition Island in Green River.

