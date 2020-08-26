Michelle R. Flores Sanchez (August 17, 1973 – August 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — Michelle R. Flores Sanchez, 47, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last year. Michelle was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for the past eight years and was a former resident of Taos, New Mexico.

She was born on August 17, 1973, in Green River, Wyoming, the daughter of Eusebio Agonsago Sanchez and Emilia Jaramillo Sanchez.

Michelle attended schools in Taos, New Mexico, and was a 1991 graduate of Taos, New Mexico.

She married Marco Flores on August 16, 2019, in Green River, Wyoming.

Michelle was employed by Christensen Insurance as a Client Service Representative, and previously worked as a Front Desk Clerk at the Hampton Inn.

Her interests included spending time with family, especially her children, traveling, attending concerts, and music in general.

Survivors include her husband, Marco Flores of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Emilia Sanchez of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Isiah M. Sanchez of Green River, Wyoming, and Emilio Eusebio Sanchez of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Danny Sanchez of Taos New Mexico; one-half brother, Bobby M. of Taos, New Mexico; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, two half brothers, Paul Sanchez, and Robert Sanchez, and one uncle, Joe Jaramillo.

Following cremation, services are pending.

