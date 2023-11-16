Micki L. Roubidoux Patterson (August 29, 1951 – November 11, 2023)

Micki L. Roubidoux Patterson, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She died following a sudden illness. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and former resident of Saratoga, Wyoming, and Gallup, New Mexico.

She was born August 29, 1951, in Cortez, Colorado; the daughter of Norris Roubidoux and Alene F. Baird.

Mrs. Patterson attended schools in Gallup, New Mexico, and graduated from Gallup High School in 1969.

She married the love of her life, Gordon Patterson, in Farmington, New Mexico September 24, 1967.

Mrs. Patterson co-owned Santa Fe Southwest Grill with her husband for 22 years until her retirement on October 1, 2012.

She is a member of the Victory Christian Fellowship in Rock Springs and was a coordinator for the children’s church.

Micki loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and camping. She was an amazing cook, so if you left her table hungry, it was your fault.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Gordon Patterson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Shane Patterson and wife of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chris Patterson and wife of Vernal, Utah; two brothers, Larry Roubidoux and wife of Henderson, Nevada; Terry Roubidoux and wife of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Erica Marchetti; Chelsie Devish; Courtney Patterson; Joshua Patterson; Braxton Patterson and Owen Patterson; six great-grandchildren; Lincoln Devish; Everette Devish; Hayes Devish; Quinn French; Collins Marchetti; Walker Marchetti; and two fur babies, Sugar and Butch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister; Diane Marsh.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Victory Christian Fellowship 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

