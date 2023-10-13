Mike Quickenden (September 14, 1942 – October 4, 2023)

Mike Quickenden, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on October 4, 2023, while doing what he loved most—hunting in the mountains—alongside his son, Ty.

Mike was born in Lewistown, Montana, on September 14, 1942, to his parents, Charles and Peggy Quickenden. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960, setting the stage for a life filled with adventure.

On May 3, 1968, Mike married the love of his life, D’Ann, in Roseburg, Oregon. He and D’Ann raised two sons, Brent and Ty, and went on to enjoy 52 years of marriage.

Mike had a long and successful career with JCPenney. He started with the company in high school and managed stores across the western United States, including Oregon, Nevada, and Washington. In 1983, he transferred to Rock Springs, where he managed the JCPenney store until his retirement.

Mike had a strong affinity for the great outdoors. He enjoyed activities like hunting, fishing, skiing, backpacking, hiking, and golfing. In his later years, he enjoyed ATVing and could often be found riding around with his dog and loyal companion, Hooper.

Family was dear to Mike. He treasured time with his children and grandchildren, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and an appreciation for nature.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, D’Ann, and his brother, Ken. Survivors include sons Brent Quickenden, Ty Quickenden, and his wife, Kari; grandchildren Breanna Quickenden, Zachary Quickenden, and Tasha Payne; his sister, Sandy Main; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. We will remember Mike for his love of family and the great outdoors. His spirit will live on in our hearts.

