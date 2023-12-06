Mikeal Thomas “Tommy” Anastos (October 31, 1982 – November 28, 2023)

Mikeal Thomas “Tommy” Anastos, 41, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River since 2017 and a former resident of Rawlins; Lyman and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born October 31, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Steven Harry Anastos and Julie L. Underwood

Mr. Anastos attended schools in Lyman, Wyoming, and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He worked for J & A Enterprise for the last seven years as a Mechanic.

Tommy loved hanging out with friends and family; fishing; building and working on Hot Rods; motorcycles; and hiking. He was an avid Las Vegas Raiders Fan and loved listening to Johnny Cash.

Survivors include his mother, Julie Conley of Rawlins, Wyoming; one son, Daniel Wieburg of Reliance, Wyoming; two brothers, Gene Anastos of Rawlins, Wyoming; Kenneth “Kenny” Anastos of Billings, Montana; two half-brothers, Stephen Anastos of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Patrick Bakkala of Casper, Wyoming; one sister, Stephanie Kay Jones-Anastos of Rawlins, Wyoming; Debbie Hewert; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews and one dog, Oliver; one cat; Samsung.

He is preceded in death by his father, Steven Anastos; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Marcella Anastos; maternal grandparents, Earl Jerome and Thelma Underwood; his stepfather, Gary Bakkala; several aunts and uncles; and his ex-wife, Tracy Anastos.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted for Mikeal Tommy Anastos with his Father Steven Anastos at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com