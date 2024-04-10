Mittie Ann Spence (November 19, 1942 – April 6, 2024)

Mittie Ann Spence, 81, passed away at her home in Reliance, Wyoming on April 6, 2024. She was born on November 19, 1942, in Cross Plains, Tennessee, the daughter of Johnny Henry Bush and Jewel Mae Aldridge. Mittie attended schools in Joelton, Tennessee, and attended Western Wyoming Community College. She married George Spence in Elko, Nevada on March 22, 1981; he preceded her in death on May 13, 2022. Mittie enjoyed spending her time at the Young at Heart Senior Center, golfing, bowling, and being outdoors camping with her family.

Survivors include her son Hulon Moore and wife Lenna of Rock Springs, WY; sister Betty Maynard of TN; grandchildren George Moore and wife Nicole, Senica Moore, Danielle Schumacher and husband Daniel, Tara Moore, April Arellano, JC Bolton and wife Chantell all of Rock Springs, WY; great-grandchildren AJ, Kamryn, Kianna, Logan, Wesly, Lyndan, Emree, Brexee, Noxan, Kayson, Lillian, Paisly, Natalia, Easton, and Baylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Johnny and Jewel Bush, sisters Virgie, Ailene, and Jackie, brother Johnny Bush Jr., son Charles Kenneth Moore, and great-grandson Weston James Bolton.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com