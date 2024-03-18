Myrt McFarland (February 15, 1934 – March 15, 2024)

Our beloved mother, Myrt McFarland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on March 15, 2024, in Green River, Wyoming. Myrtle Lavon Serl was born on February 15, 1934, to William Robert Serl and Marjorie Mae Prickett Serl, in Alliance, Nebraska. She was a sister to Thelma Mae, Robert J., and Eugene L. Serl.

Myrt was a 1952 graduate of Lyman High School, Lyman, Nebraska. She worked at her aunt’s boarding house before moving to Rawlins where her parents resided. While living in Rawlins she worked at Bob Adam’s restaurant, The Flame, where she met William “Mac” McFarland. They were married on July 9, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. To this union, four children were born in Rawlins, Wyoming while they were living in Home on the Range, now known as Jeffrey City, Wyoming. Mac worked for Western Nuclear, Inc. and transferred to Arvada, Colorado in 1960 where they joined their good friends Joe and Peggy Putnam, along with their four kids. During this time, Myrt took classes in needlepoint, pottery, tennis, and bridge.

In 1971 Mac was transferred to Riverton, Wyoming, to be the acid plant manager and Myrt worked with Mac for a short time. Myrt developed lifelong friendships playing bridge and golf. She and her friends enjoyed many golf trips around the state. Myrt was an active board member of the Riverton Country Club and became their first female board president in the early 2000s. This was seen as quite an achievement at that time.

In 1980 she joined PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter H. This was a large part of her life for over 40 years. She held many officer positions and helped with fundraising for girls’ and women’s education. In early 1989, Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, she had surgery and never looked back. She was involved in her HOA, presiding as treasurer for many years, and volunteered at the Riverton Community Hospital in the gift shop. She was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

Myrt was preceded in death by her husband W. L. (Mac) McFarland (1989), her parents, siblings, and son-in-law Ronald Drue Clark. She is survived by her four children: Regina Clark of Green River, WY, Gregory L. McFarland of Banning, CA, Cristine (Tom) Robirds of Monument, CO, and Lori McFarland of Washoe Valley, NV. Five grandchildren: Sarah Robirds (Scott Hazlett), Ryan Robirds (Codi), Christopher Robirds (Steph), William Clark (Amanda), and Bobbi Jo Drozd (Gene), along with seven great-grandchildren: Eleanor, August, Vivienne, Sawyer, Millie, Lucy, and Dottie along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was known as Grams to her loving grandchildren who have many fond memories of her in Riverton. Her grandkids thought she knew everyone because someone was sure to stop and visit her on their adventures. Myrt will be remembered for her kindness and generosity towards her family, friends, and strangers. She had a sense of humor that kept her children, grandchildren, and even the healthcare workers surprised at times. We will remember our Mom as a loving, quick-witted, kind soul.

A rosary and funeral service will be held later at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 618 E. Fremont Avenue, Riverton, WY. Memorials may be made to St. Margaret’s Catholic School or PEO Chapter H, c/o Barbara Snyder, through Davis Funeral Home. The family would like to thank all her caregivers, Father Denis D Souza, and Vase Funeral Home for their assistance in Green River.

Online condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com

Services are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home, Crematory, and Monuments.