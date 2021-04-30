Nancy Barnum (September 10, 1947 – April 27, 2021)

Nancy Barnum, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at her home in Casper, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. Nancy was a current resident of Casper, Wyoming.

Nancy was born September 10, 1947 in Reliance, Wyoming; the daughter of Anna Shalata and George Shalata. She was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the class of 1965. Nancy worked for the State of Wyoming, Unemployment Office in Rock Springs and Casper for 37 and a half years until her retirement on February 1st, 2010.

Nancy married Sammy Barnum on March 15, 1969 and they had four children together, Danny Barnum, Ron Barnum, Charlie Barnum and Leslie Barnum.

Nancy enjoyed working in her garden, planting trees and caring for her yard and animals. She had many ducks, geese and chickens. Nancy also enjoyed spending time with her family in the mountains.

Survivors include her three sons, Danny Barnum of Casper, Wyoming, Ron Barnum of Casper, Wyoming, Charlie Barnum and wife Jodi of Rock Springs, Wyoming and daughter, Leslie Barnum and husband Jarvis Allen of Damascus, Oregon; four sisters, Florence Turcato of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Anna Rizzi of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Georgia Koloff and husband Carl of Green River, Wyoming and Marie McDonough and husband Terry of McMinnville, Oregon; five grandchildren, Amanda Barnum Hamer and husband Michael of Auburn, Alabama, Charlie Barnum and wife Ashley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Katelyn Buller and husband Dalton Buller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kenyon Tucker of Damascus, Oregon, and Quentin Tucker of Damascus, Oregon, and two great-grandchildren, Barrett John Buller and Charlee Grace Barnum.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as one Sister, Dorothy Hutson.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be conducted at a later date.