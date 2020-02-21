Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O’Connor (July 2, 1951 – February 17, 2020)

Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O’Connor, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on July 2, 1951 in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Edward Cantrell and Norma Gleeson.

Nancy attended schools in Rock Springs, and was a 1969 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Richard Welsh October 4, 1967 in Rock Springs and later divorced. She married Kasey O’Connor in May of 1983 at the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs and later divorced.

Nancy spent a career in the grocery business and was employed at Albertsons over the past twenty years and retired as the bakery manager in 2018.

She liked going out with her friends as well as traveling. Nancy loved spending time with her son and grandson and attending both of their athletic events. She also enjoyed family gatherings.

Survivors include her mother; Norma (Cantrell) Gleeson of Rock Springs, her son; Stacey Welsh of Rock Springs, one brother; Joe Cantrell of Rock Springs, one sister; Peggy Cantrell of Rock Springs, one nephew; Shaun Cantrell and wife Jessie of Rock Springs, and one grandson; Shandon Welsh.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Cantrell, one brother; Sam Cantrell and her grandson Brandon Franklin.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, and on Tuesday at the First Congregational Church UCC, one hour prior to services.

The family of Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O’Connor respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.