Nancy Lynn Normington 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs. Cremation will take place; A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Church. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.