Nancy Vase (October 30, 1943 – May 8, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Nancy Vase, 76, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 50 years and a former resident of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Santa Monica, California.

Ms. Vase was born on October 30, 1943, in Grand Island, Nebraska; the daughter of Joe and Irma (Nelson) Peterson.

She attended schools in Grand Island, Nebraska, and was a 1961 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School. Nancy also attended Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, Nebraska where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Kansas State College in Manhattan, Kansas where she did graduate work.

Ms. Vase married Billy Ray Vase on July 20, 1969, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on December 3, 2019, in Rock Springs.

Nancy worked at the Rocket Miner for 12 years as a writer and editor and taught classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, Brody, and Brooklynn. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, traveling, and watching the Sandhill Cranes migrate to the Platte River in Nebraska.

Nancy was one of the founders of Wyoming State Quilt Guild “WSQG” and was instrumental in setting up their first meeting. She served as WSQG president in 2000 and worked with Cleo Olson to write camp guidelines. Ms. Vase designed and quilted the 2020 Opportunity Quilt “Flower Power” as well as previous Quilt Wyoming Opportunity Quilts. Nancy was a member and officer of Sweetwater Piecemakers Quilt Club. Several of her quilts won awards.

She volunteered many hours on the Board of Trustees of the Rock Springs Historical Museum and the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.

Survivors include one son, Miles Vase and wife Joyce of Rock Springs; one brother, Rex Peterson and wife Janet of Lincoln, Nebraska; three sisters, Peggy Peterson of Albany, Oregon; Jean Peterson of Grand Island, Nebraska; Gail Johnson and husband Ken of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Brody Vase; Brooklynn Vase; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.