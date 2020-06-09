Nathan C. Richards (April 7, 1955 – June 7, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — Nathan C. Richards, 65, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming, for 44 years.

He was born April 7, 1955, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of Charles C. Richards and Rema J Richards.

Nathan attended Pryor High School and graduated with the class of 1973. He also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Nathan worked as a carpenter and helped build many homes and buildings in the area, He had been employed for UPRR, Church & Dwight, Hayden Construction, and Simplot. He retired in June of 2019.

He married Tamra Skorcz in Green River, Wyoming, on April 14, 2020.

He enjoyed his home, fishing, kayaking, hunting, reloading, exploring the mountains of Wyoming, and carpentry.

Nathan was a US Army veteran, having served right out of high school during the Vietnam War, and then later as a helicopter crew chief, where he received a medal of good conduct, national defense service, and sharpshooter medal.

Survivors include his wife, Tamra Richards of Green River; mother, Rema Richards of Adair, Oklahoma; sisters, LaDenna Moore of Adair, Oklahoma, Kathleen Stafford of Yale, Michigan; and several Nephews

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Cordel Richards; father, Charles Cordel Richards; grandparents, Simon Edward Richards and Lella Flora Richards of Mills City, Oregon, and Jesse Elmer Crone and Beulah Marthanhe Williams, both of Sacramento, California.

Cremation will take place.

Nate requested there be no memorial service and a private ceremony will take place at a later date.

