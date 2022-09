Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.