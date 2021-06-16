Nelia “Nellie” Boren Castillon (August 27, 1965 – June 11, 2021)

Nelia “Nellie” Boren Castillon, 55, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness. She was a longtime resident of Wyoming and a former resident of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Ms. Boren was born August 27, 1965 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; the daughter of Homero Castillon and Inocente Hernandez.

She attended schools in Eagle Pass, Texas and Green River, Wyoming. Neila was a 1983 graduate of Green River High School.

Ms. Boren enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and her furry pet; Tucker.

Survivors include two brothers, Mario Castillon and wife Esther of Green River, Wyoming; Ramon Castillon of Green River, Wyoming; five sisters, Gricelda Hernandez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Graciela Zarate and husband Leandro of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cristela Alvarado and husband Juan of Moses Lake, Washington; Angelica Sorenson and husband Geffrey of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Yolanda Brossman and husband Lyle of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; one aunt; one uncle; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; one sister; three brothers; one son, Jason Haselhaun; one sister-in-law, and one nephew.

Cremation has taken place; Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

