Nicholas “Nick” Thomas Kragovich III, 84, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Kragovich passed away following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.