Nicky D. Gil (July 16, 1955 – January 3, 2022)

Nicky D. Gil

Nicky D. Gil, 66, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born July 16, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Jesse Gil and Daisy Sandoval.

Nicky attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He married Amy Gregory in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1980. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Nicky worked for Pacific Steel and Recycling for 15 years and retired in 2010 as a Delivery Driver.

He had a strong love for people. Nicky reached out to help many people in their time of need along his way. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His greatest passion in life was to make sure that everyone that crossed his path knew the love of God. Nicky spent many hours studying scripture.

Survivors include one son, Ryan G. Gil of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Melissa N. Gil and fiancé Danny Macy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, David Gil of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Bill Gil and wife Kay of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six sisters, Kathy Cisneros and husband Steve of Layton, Utah; Diane Martinez and husband Marty of Denver, Colorado; Lorraine Vigil and husband Steve of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Cindy Valdez and husband Rick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Nita Fernandez and husband Danny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Loriann Portillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Tyson Gil; Kali Gil; Jaden Gil; Abigal Schwartz; Malek Basek; Amy Gil; Braxton Gil; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Tommy Gil.

Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be held at his request.

