Nioaka DeLane Kessner (February 6, 1965 – May 9, 2022)

Nioaka DeLane Kessner

Nioaka DeLane Kessner, 57 passed away Sunday, May 9, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Washington.

She was born February 6, 1965 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the daughter of Joseph Franklin Harris and Barbara Coley.

Mrs. Kessner attended schools in Washington and obtained her GED from Spokane Community College. She earned her cosmetology certificate and Associate of Arts degree from Spokane Community College.

Mrs. Kessner married Tyrone Threlkeld, they had two children from this union; they later divorced.

She married John Kessner in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 21, 2018. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021.

Mrs. Kessner enjoyed traveling, gardening and landscaping as well as hunting for morel mushrooms, huckleberries, and rocks.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara Pierce and husband Brian of Deer Park, Washington; two sons, Chad Threlkeld and wife Marcie of Priest River, Idaho; Chase Sutton and fiancé Kayla Miller of Sand Point, Idaho; two daughters, Shaleena Threlkeld, Lacey O’Neill and husband Brendan of Honolulu, Hawaii; two brothers, Joseph Harris and wife Cheryl of Milliken, Colorado; Kevin Harris and wife Cassandra of Green River, Wyoming; three sisters, Jeanette Harris of Spokane Washington; Candice Pratt and husband Wayne of Tucson, Arizona; Julie Long of Post Falls, Idaho; Kim Johnson of Deer Park, Washington; four grandchildren, Waylon Lee Sutton; Liam Timothy Speraw; Tristan Joe Swanson and Saveena Marie Swanson and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Franklin Harris; and sister Pam Roberts.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at English Funeral Chapels, 1700 North Spokane Street, Post Falls, Idaho. Graveside Services & Interment will be at Pinegrove Cemetry in Rathdrum, Idaho.