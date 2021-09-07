Noel Huber (January 17, 1966 – September 6, 2021)

Noel Huber

Noel Huber, 55, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on January 14, 1966 in La Mirada, California; the son of George Huber and Kathy Shannon Huber.

Mr. Huber attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1984 graduate of the Green River High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Colorado along with a certification in Welding from Pikes Peak Community College.

He married Sarah Jane Cummings on June 29, 2019 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Huber served in the Cold War with the United States Army as an infantryman. He was given the overseas service ribbon along with an expert in marksmanship badge.

He worked for Waste Water Treatment Plants in Colorado, Nevada, and Wyoming for over twenty years.

Mr. Huber was a member of the Cowboy Church of Loveland, Colorado.

He enjoyed horses, dogs, skateboarding, skiing, snowboarding, backpacking, rock climbing, gold panning, rockhounding, and solving mechanical problems.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Jane Huber of Green River, Wyoming; his parents, George Huber and wife Kathy of Green River, Wyoming; step-son; Liam of Green River; one uncle, Skip Shannon and wife Renee of Point Reyes, California; several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

