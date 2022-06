Norbert Edward Green

Norbert Edward Green, 66, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Green died following a sudden illness. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.