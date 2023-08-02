Norene Day Fife (July 5, 1947 – July 31, 2023)

Norene Day Fife, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, July 31, 2023 at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello, Idaho following a lengthy illness.

Norene was born July 5, 1947 in Preston, Idaho to Myron and Luna Day. She married Wesley Leroy Fife on February 22, 1969. They shared 47 wonderful years together, much of that in Rock Springs, Wyoming, before retiring to their family home in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Norene was an avid bird watcher and flower lover. But above all, she enjoyed a day on the lake with her fishing buddy Wes.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Tami Fife Essinger, step-son Tod (Robin) Fife, son Jerry Fife, nephew Jeff Day and Gail Dopp. Grandchildren: Joshua (Rachel) Essinger, Jacob (Kaelynn) Essinger, Zachary Essinger, Christopher (Cassie) Fife, and Jessica Fife. Great Grandchildren: Zoe & Kolby Essinger, James & Allia Essinger, Asher, Aivia & Cage Fife, Cadence Fife-Miller & Stella Fife.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wesley, and her son-in-law James Gustav Essinger.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.

