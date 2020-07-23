Norma J. Parr (February 12, 1929 – July 1, 2020)

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA (July 23, 2020) — Norma J. Parr, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Dana Point, California. She was a resident of Dana Point, California, for many years and a former resident of Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Norma was born on February 12, 1929, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Peter Stakich and Albina Menghini Stakich.

She attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1948 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Norma married John Parr in Rock Springs. They later moved to California, living in Santa Monica and Brentwood, until retiring in Dana Point.

Her interests included dancing, music, walking, and enjoying living in California.

Survivors include three nieces, Kerry Shaw, Mary Shaw, and Laurie Shaw Harris and husband Albert; two nephews, Alvin Shaw, and Mark Shaw and wife Debbie; three great-nephews, Matt Zupence, Adam Zupence, and Rilee Shaw and wife Janie; and one great-great-nephew, Aiden Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; three sisters, Verlee Shaw and husband Jimmie, Joyce Drnas and husband, and Tom and Ilene Stakich.

Cremation has taken place and services will be in California at a later date. Entombment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.