Norman Claire Kneeland, 78, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.