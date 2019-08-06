Norman LeRoy Lange (November 13, 1968 – August 4, 2019)

Norman LeRoy Lange, 50, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Strawberry Reservoir in Heber, Utah, following an ATV accident.

He was born on November 13, 1968, in Rawlins, Wyoming to Mary Lanham Lange and Orval Dean Lange.

Norman grew up and attended school in Rawlins, Wyoming. He later moved to Rock Springs.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and watching their activities, music, riding ATV’s and motorcycles, camping, hikes with his dogs, holding his snakes, playing pool, and watching football.

Survivors include his two children, Ali Lange (19) and Alex Lange (13) of Rock Springs. He is survived by his mother Mary Lange of Rawlins, his partner Cindie Burr, brother Robert Ivy of Oklahoma, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his father, and four siblings, Herman Jacobs, Ricky Jacobs, Stephanie Escude, and Eddie Wayne Jacobs.

Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com