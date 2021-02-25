Norman “Spike” Davis (July 1, 1948 – February 17, 2021)

Norman “Spike” Davis, 72, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident for the last 16 years.

Spike was born July 1, 1948 in Greeley, Colorado; the son of Edmund Davis and Zella Lee.

He attended schools in Commerce City, Colorado and was a 1966 graduate of Adams City High School.

Spike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart in combat.

He worked for PTMW for 10 years until he took leave in 2001 as a Welder.

Spike was a selfless man who would go out of his way to help anyone that needed it. He was a man of very little words but the words he spoke were important. Spike enjoyed spending time with his family and his late dog Tinkerbell, drinking spirits with his family, tinkering with cars and motorcycles, and taking nightly rides. Spike will be missed by all that knew him and loved him.

Survivors include one son, Nathan Davis and wife Jona of Colfax, Washington; three daughters, Melissa “Lisa” Davis of Hiawatha, Kansas; Charlena Ann Davis of Denver, Colorado; Angela Kay Parks of Colorado; one sister, Tina Lee Davis of Topeka, Kansas; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Nema Davis.

Following Cremation, services are pending.

