Oreste Frazzini Jr. (November 29, 1933 – March 6, 2022)

Oreste Frazzini Jr.

Oreste “Rusty/Junior” Frazzini Jr., 88, passed away at home in Sun City West, Arizona on March 6, 2022. Rusty was a resident of Sun City West, Arizona for 32 years, and a former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born November 29, 1933 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Oreste Frazzini Sr. and Stella Mariani Frazzini.

Rusty attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1951 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. He then attended college at the University of Utah.

He served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge from the Army, Rusty attended and graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College in Salt Lake City.

He put his business skills to good use during his career at the U. S. Post Office in Salt Lake City. While working at the Post Office, he enjoyed bowling, fishing trips to the Wind Rivers, watching sports, and watching Wyoming Cowboy’s football team beat the University of Utah Utes. He was also a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #94

Upon retirement, he moved to Sun City West, Arizona hoping to never shovel snow again.

During his retirement, he enjoyed fishing in Canada and Washington State, traveling, watching sports, going to Spring Training Baseball games, filling out crossword puzzles, and attempting to master the sport of golf. He was also an active member of the Sun City West Posses for many years.

Survivors include his daughter Lisa Calder of Sun City West, Arizona; his brother Marco of San Diego, California, several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Vincent; special aunts and uncles, Concetta Frazzini Gatti and Ermino Gatti; Angie Mariani Costantino and Aldo Costantino; several cousins, his companion; Betty Calder.

Cremation has taken place, a service will be held at a later date in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

