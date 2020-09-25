Orin Lance Blasi (June 11, 1978 – September 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — Orin Lance Blasi, 42, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born June 11, 1978, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Paul Dennis Blasi and Betty May Frazier.

Orin was homeschooled in Green River and graduated in 1998.

He married Kristine Ruth Leckberg on June 14, 2004, in Houston, Texas. They later divorced.

His interests include poetry, street performing, music, and karaoke. Orin enjoyed traveling to all 50 States and Jamaica. He did not call one specific place his “home” and loved making the world was his “family”.

Survivors include his father, Paul Dennis Blasi and wife Karen of Green River; one brother, Paul Blasi II of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Wendy Bird and husband Ken of Green River; two nephews, two nieces, two great-nephews, and three great-nieces.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

