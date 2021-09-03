Orlando Aragon (October 3, 1955 – September 2, 2021)

Orlando Aragon

Orlando Aragon, 65, passed away at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for forty years and a former resident of Hanna, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy battle with Covid.

He was born on October 3, 1955 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the son of Filimon Aragon and Evangelina Sanchez.

Mr. Aragon attended schools in Hanna, Wyoming. He earned his General Education Degree.

He married Donna Jean Taylor on June 9, 1973 in Rawlins, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2021.

Mr. Aragon worked at Stauffer Chemical for 46 years having retired in 2019 as a shuttle car driver.

He was a member of the Rock Springs Worship Center.

He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Mr. Aragon was always tinkering doing something; he was a hard worker.

Survivors include his son, Dustin Aragon and wife Lisa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; a daughter, Misty Aragon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five brothers, Henry Aragon and wife Dora of Colorado, Sam Aragon and wife Tammy of Colorado; Leroy Aragon and wife Susan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Arthur Aragon and wife Isabelle of New Mexico; and Terry Aragon of Illinois; four sisters, Angie Mora and husband William of Colorado; Mary Ferguson and husband Ed of Colorado; Frances Johnson and husband Carl of Elko, Nevada; Alice McClure of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Kyonna Aragon Springer; Braxton Aragon Springer; Braeden Aragon; Cayden Aragon; Kealan Aragon; Payton Busskohl and husband Braydon; Preston Bartlett: two great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one sister, Nancy Aragon.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com