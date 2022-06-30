Orvie E. Berg

Orvie E. Berg, 77, of Rock Springs, WY went to be with his Lord on June 28, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on November 13, 1944, in Sinclair Township, Clearwater County, MN to Oswald and Bernice Berg.

He moved to Wyoming in the early 70’s. Orvie and his two partners started HB&R in 1974. Orvie married Dianne on July 2nd, 1976. He was a member of the Southwest Wyoming Chariot Association and a 30-year member of the AQHA as well as the Trinity Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed chariot and flat track racing for many years becoming the World Champion in 1999. He retired in 2001 after selling HB&R. Orvie started Legend Services Inc. in 2004.

Orvie is survived by his wife Dianne; children, Jake (Jenn) Berg of Rock Springs, WY, Luann (James) Pettit of Farson, WY, Allen (Dottie) Berg of Scobey, MT, Audrey Berg of Victor, MT; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings, Jean Bergstrom of Deming, NM, Joy Parker of Clearbrook, MN, Mary Elsholtz of Wisconsin & Arizona, John Berg of Bemidji, MN, Trygve Berg of Grand Rapids, MN and Karen Kolosso of Appleton, WI.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Angela Berg, and brothers Dan Berg and Bernie Berg.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow back at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

