Pamela Brewer (February 14, 1976 – November 26, 2023)

Pamela Brewer, 47, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born February 14, 1976, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ronald Bingham and Debra Chailland.

Mrs. Brewer attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1994 graduate of Green River High. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Alan Brewer on March 29, 2004, in Green River, Wyoming.

She loved spending time with her “ladies” Piper and Winnifred along with her daughter Kasidee. Pamela enjoyed baking and cooking. She loved learning and was passionate about expanding her knowledge. She loved to laugh, her distinctive laughter was contagious and her personality could brighten any room. She loved to listen to and share funny stories with her daughter Kasidee.

Survivors include her husband, Alan Brewer of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Debbie Smith and husband LaMar of Green River, Wyoming; Step-mother, Joanne Bingham of Green River, Wyoming; daughter, Kasidee Brewer and companion Jacob Angelovich of Loveland, Colorado; Brother, Dustin Bingham and Wife Jaden and their son Jaxson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; husband’s daughters, Danielle Brewer, Ashley Julian and Brittany Moore; maternal grandmother, Ida Chailland and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Bingham both of Green River, Wyoming; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Bingham, maternal grandfather, Jim Chailland; paternal grandfather, Francis Bingham and her dogs, Rosie, Marley, and Zeke Brewer.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Pamela’s memory to the Humane Society of Sweetwater County, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

