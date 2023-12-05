Pamela Marie Heward (June 5, 1980 – November 10, 2023)

Pamela Marie Heward, 43, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 18 years and a former resident of McArthur, California, and Laramie, Wyoming.

She was born June 5, 1980, in Fall River Mills, California; the daughter of David Mark Hillman and Marguerite McMaster.

Ms. Heward attended schools in McArthur, California, and was a 1998 graduate of Falls River High School. She went to the University of LaVerne for two years and transferred to Chico State University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education. Before her passing, she had a Posthumous Degree underway at Western Governors University for a Master’s Degree in Special Education.

She married Clint Heward on February 14, 2003, in Oceanside, California. They had two beautiful children from this union and later divorced.

Ms. Heward worked for Sweetwater County Child Development Center for Head Start for the last 10 months. She previously worked for Sweetwater County School District Number One for many years.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her Children Trinity and Andrew were her world and she enjoyed teaching them about art, music dancing, and fun activities. Pamela was passionate about special needs children and teaching. She will always be remembered for her sweet, kindhearted nature, spirit, and the way she loved working with special needs children.

Pamela loved teaching, arts and crafts.

We could not have asked for a better daughter, sister, or parent. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Survivors include her parents, David Mark and Marguerite Hillman of Kelseyville, California; her twin sister, Carolyn Hillman of Glen Ellen, California; one brother, Trent Hillman of Lakeport, California; two children, Trinity Heward and Andrew Heward both of Rock Springs Wyoming; ex-husband, Clint Heward of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews and many special friends near and far.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Catherine Hillman; as well as maternal grandparents, James and Alice McMaster.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Trinity and Andrew Heward at Redwood Credit Union@6256GTM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, 44631 Highway 299 East McArthur, California at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com