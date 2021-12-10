Pansy Juel (February 10, 1931 – December 8, 2021)

Pansy Juel

Pansy Juel, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Juel was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born February 10, 1931 in Grand Island, Nebraska; the daughter of Debede Stout and Thelma Fiscus.

Mrs. Juel attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1949 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She obtained her Associate of Secretarial Science from the University of Wyoming.

She married Eric Juel April 7, 1952 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2006.

Mrs. Juel loved spending time with her family. She attended all sporting events; musical events and holiday celebrations with her family. Mrs. Juel loved gardening and was proud of her roses in her yard. She was a Sunday School Teacher for many years and loved to cook.

Survivors include her two sons, Norman Juel of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Greg Juel and wife Janet of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Helen Grover and husband Stan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Karen Hunter and husband Phil of Longmont, Colorado; two brothers Allen Stout of Farson, Wyoming; Gerald Stout of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Lila Skorcz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren, Janine; Seth; Hans; Tina; Jody; Adam; Janice; Isaac; Eric; James; Laura; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Melva Carol Stout, and one son, Kurt.

Private Family Services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com