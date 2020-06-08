Patrice Soto Ortega (November 24, 1971 – June 2, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — Patrice Ortega, 48, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

She was a life-long resident of Green River.

Ms. Ortega was born on November 24, 1971, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Floyd and Jackie Ortega.

She attended schools in Green River and was a 1990 graduate of Green River High School.

Ms. Ortega worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation as an Engineer Tech for eight years and most recently worked at Sweetwater County School District #2.

Patrice was such a kind, loving person with a beautiful soul. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandson Kaleb, scrapbooking, crafting, and watching movies.

Survivors include her mother, Jackie Ortega of Green River; one daughter, Keonna Williams and companion Anthony O’Connell of Rock Springs; one sister, Shanna Ortega of Rock Springs; brother-in-law, Lee McCann of Rock Springs; one grandson, Kaleb Muniz of Rock Springs; one niece, Kylee Straw; two nephews, Austin Ortega, Hance McCann, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ms. Ortega was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Ortega.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Sunday, June 14, at the Sweetwater County Picnic Grounds in Jamestown, Wyoming off Highway 374.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com