Patricia Jeanne Wisniewski (June 18, 1944 – April 18, 2022)

Patricia Jeanne Wisniewski

Patricia Jeanne Wisniewski, 77, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Sage View Care Center with her family by her side.

She was born on June 18, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the daughter of John Bozner and Evelyn Parviainen.

Patricia married Allen John Wisniewski in Elko, Nevada on August 21, 1963.

She graduated in 1962 and worked as a domestic goddess and full-time grandchild spoiler. She was a member of the Eagles and played in bowling leagues.

Patricia enjoyed spending her time with her kids and grandkids. She loved bowling, traveling, gambling, playing cards, Harry Potter, and audiobooks. She was a true Bronco fan, a Super Mario guru, an avid moviegoer, and liked woodworking, fishing, sage chicken hunting, and cooking.

Survivors include her husband Allen Wisniewski of Rock Springs, WY; children Jeanne (Steve) Moore of Dayton, WY, Robin (B) Carter of Phoenix, AZ, John (Kelli) Wisniewski of Rifle, CO, Steven (Tiffeny) Wisniewski of Rock Springs, WY, Josh ( Sara) Wisniewski of Green River, WY; grandchildren Kyndra, Allison (Eric), Zachary (Chalynne), Hannah, Thomas, Benjamin, Rylee, Oliver, Ryder, Dominic, Kate, Kai; great-grandchildren Holley, Hayden, Hayes, Cohen; brother John Bozner of Colorado Springs, CO; and sister Jonelle Hafner of Rock Springs, WY.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A Rosary Vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.