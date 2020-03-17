Patricia Thornock (April 11, 1959 – March 12, 2020)

Patricia Thornock, 60, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Thornock was born on April 11, 1959, in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the daughter of Edmond Winfield Cone and Ruth Josephine Stites.

She attended schools in Green River and Laramie, Wyoming.

Mrs. Thornock married Marlin Thornock on August 23, 2000, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a homemaker for many years.

Mrs. Thornock was a fierce friend and loyal to those she loved. She was very spiritual and proud of her journey. Morgana loved her cats Shadow and Smokey. Mrs. Thornock enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, camping, reading, Reiki, Wicca, Paganism, and herbs.

Survivors include her husband, Marlin Thornock of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Felicia McMichael of Richmond, Utah; two brothers, Michael Cone of Logan, Utah, Dennis Cone of Logan, Utah; two sisters, Debbie Jensen of Oregon, Sandy Cone.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.

