Patrick Dougherty (January 13, 1967 – May 8, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Patrick Dougherty, 53, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Vernal, Utah.

Patrick was born on January 13, 1967, in Sacramento, California, the son of Edmond and Valerie Dougherty.

He attended schools in California.

Patrick married Diane Dougherty on October 13, 2011.

He was employed as a casing operator for many years.

Survivors include his wife Diane M. Dougherty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and one daughter Megan Doughtery of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.