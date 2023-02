Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy, 75, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.