Patrick Loisate (August 13, 1968 – September 7, 2021)

Patrick Loisate

Patrick Loisate, 53, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on August 13, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Albert Loisate and Verda Adams.

Mr. Loisate attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He worked for Pacific Steel as an operator for fifteen years.

Mr. Loisate enjoyed gambling, traveling, riding on his side by side, and target practice. He loved traveling to Wendover, Nevada, and Mexico.

Survivors include two sisters, Juanita Gunyan and husband Ron of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Toni Frizzell and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three aunts; two uncles; as well as several cousins, one niece, Randi Burns, three nephews, Jason Tomasini, Jerry Evans, Terry Renney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Loisate; one nephew, Curtis Elam: three step-brothers, Ron Tomasini; Don Tomasini; Billy Tomasini.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

