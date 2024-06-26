Patrick “Pat” Joseph Campbell (December 11, 1955 – June 24, 2024)

Patrick “Pat” Joseph Campbell, 68, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024. He was born Sunday, December 11, 1955, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; to the late James Lewis Campbell and Julia Davis. Pat attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1974 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He worked as a plumber for 25 years, eventually becoming an owner/operator before retiring in 2018. He was a Golden Eagle with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151 and a member of the American Legion Post #24. Pat enjoyed golfing and gambling in his free time.

Pat is survived by his significant other, Patty Sidebottom, one daughter Stacy Deru and Ryan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one bonus daughter, Nancy Eddy and husband Kevin of Yukon, Oklahoma; one brother, Mark Campbell and wife Nancy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandsons, Boko, Finn, Colton, and Alex; several cousins; two nephews, Jimmy Campbell and family; Joey Campbell and family; three nieces, Wendy Gregory and family; Markie Kelly and family and Brandy Rizzi and family and his four legged furry pet Chewy Girl. Pat was preceded in death by his father, James Lewis Campbell; mother, Julia Davis and husband Dr. Donald, and brother Bill “Budge” Campbell and wife Sheryl.

Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be held at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

The family respectfully requests donations in Pat’s memory be made to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

