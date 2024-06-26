Patrick “Pat” Martin Mehle (January 24, 1950 – June 8, 2024)

Patrick “Pat” Martin Mehle, 74, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024, at home after a fierce two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Pat was born to William M. and Mary Ann (Brelih) Mehle in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was the eldest of five children. Pat attended Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School through the 8th grade and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1968. He was a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

When he wasn’t in school, Pat worked for Rahonce Construction from the age of 14 until he graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1973 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following college, Pat became a partner with his father at Southwest Machine and Welding, where he worked for over 50 years.

Pat married Gail Hill in Rock Springs in 1979. They had two children: Mike Mehle (wife Katie) of Carmel, Indiana; and Melissa Mehle of Laramie, Wyoming. His four grandchildren brought much joy to his life: Isaac, Rachel and Caleb Mehle; and Braedyn Green. He enjoyed nothing better than sharing with his family his love of 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping on his property in the Medicine Bow Forest, shooting, music, astronomy, his Slovenian heritage, and other diverse interests.

Pat served terms with Holy Spirit Catholic Community as a member of the Finance Council, a trustee, and a member of the Catholic School board, personally handling many parish improvement projects. Pat loved the project. He spent many happy hours cutting firewood on his property in the Snowy Range. He was instrumental in organizing the replacement of a bridge to access his subdivision in the forest. His last major endeavor was installing solar panels at his home with the help of his grandson, Isaac. Pat was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a faithful Adoration Chapel volunteer.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren; and siblings: Linda Martin of Westfield, Indiana; Bill Mehle (wife Phyllis) of Rock Springs; Sandra Mehle-Hanson (husband Kevin) of Rawlins, Wyoming; and Greg Mehle (wife Anne) of Sandia Park, New Mexico. Survivors also include aunts and uncles: Ilene Mehle, Jean Harkin, Tom and Ruth Harkin, and Jeanne Harkin. Additionally, he is survived by nieces and nephews Amber Martin, Heidi Greist, Zachary Mehle, Tina Mehle, and Brian Mehle (wife Libby); and numerous cousins.

Pat was preceded in death by his grandparents Martin and and Christina Mehle, and Valentine and Frances Brelih. Also predeceasing him were his parents, uncles Frank, Edwin, and Jim Mehle; Frank, John, and Chuck Harkin; and Joe McQuaid; and his aunts Sylvia McQuaid and Joyce Mehle.

Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family asks that any donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901; Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84108; or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.