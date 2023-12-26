Patrick Thomas Jennings (August 16, 1944 – December 22, 2023)

Patrick Thomas Jennings, 79, passed away Friday, December 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for the last 50 years; he was a former resident of Austin and La Crescent, Minnesota.

Patrick was born August 16, 1944, in Austin, Minnesota; the son of Raymond Jennings and Eleanor Rothmeyer.

He attended schools in Minnesota and was a 1962 graduate of Pacelli Catholic High School.

He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in October of 1965.

Patrick married Penny Howe on December 31, 1963, in Austin, Minnesota; they had three children and later divorced. He married the love of his life Carolyn Viles Ciarrocchi, on April 22, 1984, in Rock Springs.

He worked for PP&L at the Jim Bridger Power Plant for 16 years until his retirement in 1989 as a Supervisor.

Pat was a born-again Christian and attended Superior Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with family, rock hunting, guns, playing pool, spending time outdoors, and playing lead guitar with Bill Garcia.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Viles Jennings of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, June Jennings Hruska and husband Michael of Rock Springs; Dawn Jennings Lund and husband Terry of Rock Springs; Maureen Jennings Hitt and husband Pete of Rock Springs; one step-daughter, Carolyn Ciarrocchi Ratcliff and husband Rick of Rock Springs; one brother, Mike Jennings and wife Ellie of Bloomington, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Rebecca Hruska and companion Dale, Kylee Lund and companion Greg, Geoff Lund and companion Emi, Makaylee Hitt; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Raymond Jennings; one grandson, Brian Michael Hruska, and one stepson, Jim Ciarrocchi.

Following Cremation; Military Funeral Honors and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Pat’s memory be made to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Patrick’s family would also like to provide a special thank you to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Dialysis Unit; Dr. Pawar and Dr. Khadar for their kindness and care through this time.

